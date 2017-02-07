UN food agency seeks 450 mln USD for ...

UN food agency seeks 450 mln USD for Horn of Africa drought

The UN food agency on Tuesday announced that it is seeking to raise about 450 million U.S. dollars for emergency humanitarian assistance to three drought-hit countries in the Horn of Africa. World Food Program Regional Director Valerie Guarnieri told Xinhua in Nairobi that Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia have about 10 million people in need of urgent food assistance.

Chicago, IL

