UN Chief Hails Improved Cooperation With AU

New U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that the organization is working to "avoid the worst" for South Sudan. He also praised the international and regional cooperation that prevented large-scale violence in Gambia during its recent post-election crisis.

Chicago, IL

