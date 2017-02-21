UN agency: Almost 1.4 million childre...

UN agency: Almost 1.4 million children face 'imminent death'

The United Nations children's agency is warning that almost 1.4 million children are at "imminent risk of death" as famine threatens parts of South Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen.

Chicago, IL

