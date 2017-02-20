UN agencies say famine now reality in...

UN agencies say famine now reality in South Sudan

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Three UN agencies said wars and a collapsing economy have left some 100,000 people facing starvation in parts of South Sudan where famine was declared on Monday. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization , the International Children's Fund and the World Food Programme on Monday also called for urgent action as almost 5 million people urgently need food, agricultural and nutrition assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC