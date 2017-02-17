Uganda warns of strain under huge South Sudan refugee influx

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 file photo, refugees prepare food during the visit of U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi to a transit center for South Sudanese refugees in the remote northwestern d... KAMPALA, Uganda - Uganda warned Friday that its resources are strained by the more than 400,000 refugees who have poured into the country in recent months from South Sudan's civil war - a sign that its widely praised tolerance might be fraying. The daily influx has been surpassing 3,000 people, many of them children afraid of being forcibly conscripted into armed groups in South Sudan, Apollo Kazungu, a government commissioner in charge of refugees, told The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.