Uganda launches gold refinery, amid fears of dirty minerals

A gold refinery primarily owned by a Belgian investor was launched in Uganda Monday amid concerns about the source of its minerals. The African Gold Refinery, worth $15 million and the first of its kind in East Africa, has drawn the attention of activists who are concerned that minerals from conflict-prone countries in the region will be among its raw materials.

