U.S. envoy targeting UN peacekeeping for reform: diplomats

The new U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, and members of the delegation, listen during a Security Council meeting of the United Nations, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Nikki Haley, in her first week as U.S. ambassador, has made reform of the United Nations' far-flung peacekeeping operations a top priority, diplomats said.

