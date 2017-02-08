U.N. to plant 1 million trees to fight deforestation near Ethiopia refugee camps
A million trees are to be planted in Ethiopia to fight deforestation around camps hosting hundreds of thousands of South Sudanese refugees who rely almost entirely on wood for fuel, a United Nations agency said on Wednesday. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said the trees would be planted on 150 hectares of land in Ethiopia's western Gambella region to meet the growing refugee population's demand for energy.
