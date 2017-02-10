Top S.Sudan army general resigns, accuses SPLA of ethnic cleansing

A top general in South Sudan has resigned, accusing President Salva Kiir and the national army leadership of pursuing a tribal agenda in the country. Lieutenant General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, the Deputy Chief of General Staff for Logistics in the Sudan Peope's Liberation Army , is the second highest-ranking officer to resign after Gen Bapiny Monytuil since clashes erupted between government troops and opposition fighters in July last year.

