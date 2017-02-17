Sudan: U.S. Dollar Rate At Sudan's 'P...

Sudan: U.S. Dollar Rate At Sudan's 'Parallel Market' On the Rise Again

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Khartoum black market rate of the US Dollar rose again on Sunday, after a short drop in late January. Foreign currency traders at Khartoum's 'parallel market' told this station on Sunday that the US Dollar increased to SDG 17.5-17.7 over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC