Sudan: British Envoy to Sudan and Sou...

Sudan: British Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Welcomes Outcome of Dialogue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The British envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Christoph Trot, has welcomed the outcome reached by the Sudanese national dialogue. In an address he gave at a festival held Wednesday by Sudan Embassy to the United Kingdom, Trot has expressed the British government's optimism over Sudan government to keep the door open for the parties that did not take part in the national dialogue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,895 • Total comments across all topics: 279,131,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC