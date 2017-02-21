Sudan: British Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan Welcomes Outcome of Dialogue
The British envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Christoph Trot, has welcomed the outcome reached by the Sudanese national dialogue. In an address he gave at a festival held Wednesday by Sudan Embassy to the United Kingdom, Trot has expressed the British government's optimism over Sudan government to keep the door open for the parties that did not take part in the national dialogue.
