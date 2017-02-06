Sudan Added To CIP Ban List

Sudan Added To CIP Ban List

Sudan has been added to the list of states whose nationals are not allowed to apply for citizenship under Antigua & Barbuda's Citizenship by Investment Programme . According to the weekly Cabinet notes, circulated by the government's Chief of Staff, Lionel "Max" Hurst, recent reports show that Sudan has become a more dangerous place since the civil war with South Sudan.

Chicago, IL

