South Sudanese rival factions clash in Bieh state

14 hrs ago Read more: Sudan Tribune

Fresh clashes occurred in Bieh, one of South Sudan's newly created state between pro-government forces and the armed opposition forces , an official said. The Governor of Bieh state, Moses Majok, said a brief fight ensured between the two rival forces at Patuet on Wednesday before the rebels were pursued by the army till they were dislodged from Yuai.

Chicago, IL

