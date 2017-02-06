South Sudanese army denies Egypt bombing rebel positions
South Sudanese army said on Monday it carried out last week's air raid operations against rebels without alleged involvement of Egyptian forces. Army spokesman Brigadier Lul Ruai Koang told Xinhua in an interview in Juba that the bombardment on rebel positions in Upper Nile, Jonglei and Unity states was solely carried out by the SPLA airforce.
