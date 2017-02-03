South Sudan: Thousands Killed in Catt...

South Sudan: Thousands Killed in Cattle Raids Since 2011

Local organisations say more than 5,000 civilians have been killed in cattle raids since South Sudan gained its independence in 2011. "Our children are being killed," Rebeca Apien, a villager, told Al Jazeera.

