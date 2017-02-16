South Sudan seeking public-private partnership to tackle economic crisis
The South Sudanese government said it is seeking cooperation of the private sector and other stakeholders to avert the deteriorating economic Finance minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said his ministry looks forward to working together with the private sector to develop strategies aimed at addressing the situation. "We have been meeting with different stakeholders since my appointment, because I want them to contribute to addressing this economic situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sudan Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC