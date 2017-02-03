South Sudan Rejects UN Trusteeship - ...

South Sudan Rejects UN Trusteeship - Presidential Spokesman

2 hrs ago

South Sudan has once again rejected the country to be placed under United Nations trusteeship. The government said that the international community should support implementation of the African Union-brokered peace deal rather than impose an external trusteeship regime.

