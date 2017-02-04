South Sudan rebels accuse Egypt of bo...

South Sudan rebels accuse Egypt of bombing raid, drawing denials

South Sudan rebels accused Egypt on Saturday of carrying out bombing raids against their positions, drawing an immediate denial from Cairo, and warned of the risk of a regional war. It was the first time either side had alleged Egyptian involvement in South Sudan's festering conflict, which pits President Salva Kiir's military against forces loyal to his former vice president, Riek Machar.

Chicago, IL

