South Sudan: President Orders Soldiers Who Rape Be Shot
South Sudan President Salva Kiir ordered that soldiers who rape civilians be shot, trying to mollify citizens outraged by abuses by security forces and quell growing international anger over attacks. South Sudan was plunged into a sporadic civil war in 2013 when President Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, fired his deputy Riek Machar, an ethnic Nuer.
