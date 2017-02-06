South Sudan: President Orders Soldier...

South Sudan: President Orders Soldiers Who Rape Be Shot

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

South Sudan President Salva Kiir ordered that soldiers who rape civilians be shot, trying to mollify citizens outraged by abuses by security forces and quell growing international anger over attacks. South Sudan was plunged into a sporadic civil war in 2013 when President Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, fired his deputy Riek Machar, an ethnic Nuer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,386 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC