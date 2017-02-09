South Sudan peace deal monitors revea...

South Sudan peace deal monitors reveal new violations

Monitors of South Sudan's peace deal say the government's use of helicopter gunships and bomb-dropping airplanes in the country's civil war puts the lives of "civilians at considerable risk." The monitors' latest reports released Wednesday are a window into an August 2015 peace agreement that has failed to stop the fighting.

Chicago, IL

