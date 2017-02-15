South Sudan mission and semantics

South Sudan mission and semantics

Wednesday Read more: The Japan Times

The fierce "fighting" detailed in the recently disclosed daily activity logs of Self-Defense Forces personnel deployed to South Sudan as part of the United Nations-led peacekeeping mission has been rephrased as "armed clashes." Officials are concerned that escalation of hostilities between government and rebel forces could force Japan to pull out its troops under the terms of the law for its participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations.

Chicago, IL

