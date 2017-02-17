South Sudan: Labour Minister Resigns

South Sudan: Labour Minister Resigns

South Sudanese Labour and Public Service minister Lieutenant-General Gabriel Duop Lam has resigned. Lt-Gen Lam cited inconsistency in President Salva Kiir's leadership as the reason for his resignation.

