South Sudan: Kiir Vows to Neutralise ...

South Sudan: Kiir Vows to Neutralise Anti-Peace Elements

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

"I would like to re-emphasise, the government takes security very seriously and in order to achieve a goal of making 2017 a year of peace, stabilisation of security situation will take precedent. "The government will pursue peace through the National Dialogue and take extreme measures to neutralise anti-peace elements anywhere in the country," President Kiir said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC