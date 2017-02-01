South Sudan: Juba Now Extends Oil Ext...

South Sudan: Juba Now Extends Oil Extraction Contracts

South Sudan has extended the crude oil exploration and production licences given to Asian multinationals by five years to increase output. The Petroleum Ministry has extended the licences of Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Berhad , China National Petroleum Corporation and India's Oil and Natural Gas Corporation to 2022 to increase crude oil production to over 300,000 barrels per day.

