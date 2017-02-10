South Sudan: General Quits Over 'Ethn...

South Sudan: General Quits Over 'Ethnic Cleansing' Regime

A top general in the South Sudanese armed forces has stepped down in response to alleged atrocities by the government. The conflict has left tens of thousands dead, with the UN warning of "all-out ethnic civil war."

