Sitting by as disaster unfolds

Yesterday Read more: Tehran Times

Millions face starvation, but the world is turning away. We are too late to prevent this severe food crisis - but we can and must act now to save lives How can a disaster be unprecedented and yet also entirely predictable and preventable? And how can it be that, when such a catastrophe can be halted, we still fail to do so? That is the situation now unfolding across four countries, where 20 million people may starve to death within six months.

Chicago, IL

