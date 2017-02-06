See where refugees settled in Michiga...

See where refugees settled in Michigan in 2016

Samaritas, a social ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, is the Michigan's largest refugee resettlement agency and the fourth largest in the nation. 21 countries: Afghanistan, Buthan, Burundi, Congo, El Salvador, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Uganda President Donald Trump on Jan. 27 signed an executive order temporarily banning immigration from Muslim-majority nations Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for at least 90 days.

