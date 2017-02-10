Security Council strongly condemns co...

Security Council strongly condemns continued fighting in South Sudan

The Security Council votes unanimously to extend the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan through 15 December 2017. UN Photo/Manuel Elias 11 February 2017 – The Security Council has strongly condemned continued fighting across South Sudan, particularly incidents in the country's Equatoria and Upper Nile regions, and called on all parties to cease hostilities immediately.

