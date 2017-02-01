Sanders, Cruz to face off in debate over future of ObamaCare

Sanders and Cruz, who both ran for their party's nomination in the 2016 presidential race, will square off in a debate airing on CNN next Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate comes as Republicans in Congress craft a plan to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama Prevent and punish in South Sudan McConnell: 'We're going to get this judge confirmed' Bidens launch charitable foundation MORE A promo for the debate aired during CNN's town hall with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and news quickly spread on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.