Sanders, Cruz to face off in debate over future of ObamaCare

2 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Sanders and Cruz, who both ran for their party's nomination in the 2016 presidential race, will square off in a debate airing on CNN next Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. The debate will be moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate comes as Republicans in Congress craft a plan to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama Prevent and punish in South Sudan McConnell: 'We're going to get this judge confirmed' Bidens launch charitable foundation MORE A promo for the debate aired during CNN's town hall with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and news quickly spread on social media.

