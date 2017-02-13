Roslan Rahman - Blackwater Air' Flying for Us CommandosA corporate...
A corporate descendant of the notorious guns-for-hire firm just got a $204 million contract to support American troops in Africa. A mercenary air force that became a symbol of the U.S. occupation of Iraq is back in action-this time in Central Africa, supporting a shadowy American U.S. Special Forces commando operation targeting the Lord's Resistance Army.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC