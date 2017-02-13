Roslan Rahman - Blackwater Air' Flying for Us CommandosA corporate...

Roslan Rahman - Blackwater Air' Flyin...

23 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Beast

A corporate descendant of the notorious guns-for-hire firm just got a $204 million contract to support American troops in Africa. A mercenary air force that became a symbol of the U.S. occupation of Iraq is back in action-this time in Central Africa, supporting a shadowy American U.S. Special Forces commando operation targeting the Lord's Resistance Army.

