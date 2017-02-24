Renewing the mandate of the Commissio...

Renewing the mandate of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan ...

12 hrs ago Read more: Humans Rights Watch

We, the undersigned South Sudanese, regional and international non-governmental organisations, write to urge your delegation to renew and strengthen the mandate and capacity of the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan to address the continued lack of accountability for severe, widespread and on-going crimes under international law and human rights violations and abuses, many of which amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, during the upcoming 34th session of the UN Human Rights Council . Since July 2016, the political, humanitarian and human rights situation in South Sudan has deteriorated.

Chicago, IL

