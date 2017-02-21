Ravaged by war and famine, South Suda...

Ravaged by war and famine, South Sudanese hide in swampland and eat weeds to survive

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Like thousands of other South Sudanese families caught up in their country's famine , Sara Dit and her 10 children are hiding from marauding gunmen in the swamps and islands of the river Nile. The refuge has a steep price: families cannot farm crops or earn money to buy food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC