Pope Says He's Studying Possible Trip to South Sudan
Pope Francis says he's studying the possibility of going to South Sudan, the East African nation suffering famine and civil war. Francis said while visiting an Anglican church in Rome on Sunday that Anglican, Presbyterian and Catholic bishops had asked him to "please come, even for a day."
