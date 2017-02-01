Over 4,000 South Sudanese Fleeing Daily To Uganda Due To Violence
More than 4,000 people are believed to have fled from South Sudan's border town of Kajo Keji in Equatoria region, following renewed violence in mid-January between the warring factions, officials said on Friday. A local Commissioner of Kajo Keji, Luka Nyombe David told China's Xinhua news agency by phone that people are fleeing for safety across the Ugandan border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC