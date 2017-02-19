Nonseasonal rainfall may ease drought in East Africa
Increased nonseasonal rainfall may slightly ease dry conditions in some drought-affected areas in East Africa region, a food security agency has forecast. The Famine Early Warning Systems Network said the presence of a tropical cyclone , currently located over the Mozambique Channel, is forecast to bring nonseasonal moderate to heavy rains across much of Tanzania and parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Rwanda and Burundi during the coming week.
