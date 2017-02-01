Museveni, British Secretary of State discuss refugees
President Yoweri Museveni has said the biggest challenge in handling and settling refugees is lack of resources that is hindering the provision of the support they need. Uganda received more than half a million new refugees from South Sudan, The Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi last year with South Sudan alone accounting for 238,145, Dr. Congo 215,309, Somalia 38, 176, Burundi 40,874,Rwanda 17,616, Eritrea 11,328, Sudan 3,103, Ethiopia 2,790 and others 1,034 bring the total number to 568,414 according to UNHCR Uganda office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC