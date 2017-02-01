Mum who killed three kids faces deportation to South Sudan

Mother who killed her three children by driving into a Melbourne lake will 'likely be deported' after she serves prison time for their murders A woman who admitted killing three of her seven children and trying to kill a fourth by driving her car into a Melbourne lake is likely to be deported after serving jail time, a judge has said. Akon Guode, 37, listened carefully to an Arabic interpreter and showed little emotion in the Victorian Supreme Court on Friday as Justice Lex Lasry said returning to her home country of South Sudan was 'almost a certainty'.

