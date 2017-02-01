Mum who killed three kids faces deportation to South Sudan
Mother who killed her three children by driving into a Melbourne lake will 'likely be deported' after she serves prison time for their murders A woman who admitted killing three of her seven children and trying to kill a fourth by driving her car into a Melbourne lake is likely to be deported after serving jail time, a judge has said. Akon Guode, 37, listened carefully to an Arabic interpreter and showed little emotion in the Victorian Supreme Court on Friday as Justice Lex Lasry said returning to her home country of South Sudan was 'almost a certainty'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC