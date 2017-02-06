Morocco rejoins African Union for regional peace, prosperity
More than 33 years since quitting the African Union, Morocco was readmitted to the continental club of nations, heralding a new era of regional security and economic cooperation, according to the Moroccan Embassy in Seoul. The decision was made at the 28th Summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Jan. 31, with the support of 39 countries and nine countries opposed in voting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
|1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC