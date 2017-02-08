Lost Boys Of Sudan Share Survival Sto...

Lost Boys Of Sudan Share Survival Stories With Students

Wilson Malik and Dut Tong share their stories of fleeing their homes in Sudan during the Second Sudanese Civil War with sixth graders at Sedgewick Middle School. Malik and Tong are what's known as "Lost Boys of Sudan."

