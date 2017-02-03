Leaving on a Reconciliatory Note: Pre...

Leaving on a Reconciliatory Note: President Obama Ends His Term with...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

This relaxation reflects recognition of the significant steps that the Government of Sudan has taken to address the United States' concerns regarding Sudan's internal political and humanitarian situation and engagement with the international community. OFAC's Sudan sanctions program will be completely terminated effective July 12, 2017 if it is determined that the Government of Sudan "has sustained the positive actions that gave rise to [EO 13761]."

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,313 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC