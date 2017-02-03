Leaving on a Reconciliatory Note: President Obama Ends His Term with...

This relaxation reflects recognition of the significant steps that the Government of Sudan has taken to address the United States' concerns regarding Sudan's internal political and humanitarian situation and engagement with the international community. OFAC's Sudan sanctions program will be completely terminated effective July 12, 2017 if it is determined that the Government of Sudan "has sustained the positive actions that gave rise to [EO 13761]."

