Lawrencemulondo 318x200

Lawrencemulondo 318x200

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Three weeks ago, an outbreak of Avian influenza was confirmed along the shores of Lake Victoria at Lutembe bay in Wakiso and Bukakata in Masaka district. South Sudan Livestock Minister Martin Daku sharing a moment with Uganda's Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, And Fisheries Vincent Ssempijja during a press conference on bird flu at the Ministry head offices in Entebbe Wakiso district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,850 • Total comments across all topics: 279,106,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC