Kiirmachar 633x393

20 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

We also call on both sides to respect the protected status of medical facilities and ensure that all displaced populations have access to medical care The recent surge in fighting in and around the towns of Wau Shilluk and Malakal in South Sudan's Greater Upper Nile region, has left many of those forced to flee cut off from healthcare, according to the international medical charity Mdecins Sans Frontires/Doctors Without Borders . MSF, in a statement released on Friday, called on all sides to ensure that the right of civilians to access emergency healthcare, clean water and food is guaranteed, and that medical facilities, staff and transport are not targeted.

