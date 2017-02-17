Kenya and South Sudan must reveal fate and whereabouts of two...

Kenya and South Sudan must reveal fat...

A United Nations expert group on enforced disappearances* has called on the governments of Kenya and South Sudan to reveal the fate of two South Sudanese men who were abducted in Kenya last month. There has been no word of the men - Dong Samuel Luak, a human rights activist from South Sudan who had been given refugee status in Kenya, and Aggrey Idri Ezibon, chair of the SPLM-IO's Humanitarian Affairs Committee- since they were abducted in Nairobi, reportedly with the involvement of security personnel from both Kenya and South Sudan.

