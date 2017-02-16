'God has answered my prayers': Mother...

'God has answered my prayers': Mother reunited with children in South Sudan after 3-year search

In the chaos of South Sudan's civil war, it took three years for Nyagonga Machul to find her lost children. Machul had travelled from her village to the capital when President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, fired his deputy Riek Machar, a Nuer, in 2013.

Chicago, IL

