George & Amal Clooney Are Limiting Th...

George & Amal Clooney Are Limiting Their Travel Plans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Refinery 29

After announcing that they're expecting twins later this spring, George and Amal Clooney made an announcement that'll put a stop to their globetrotting lifestyle. People reports that George told French paper Paris Match that he'd stop traveling to dangerous places and that Amal would do the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored (Aug '16) Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC