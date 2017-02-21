Foreign Ministry likely to declare strike
"Someone who comes to work at the Foreign Ministry is either an idiot or idealist or their parents have money," says Israel's ambassador to South Sudan. Workers at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem and 102 Israeli embassies and consulates around the world are expected to go on strike Sunday to protest wage agreements that have not been updated in more than 10 years.
