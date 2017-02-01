Fighting Forces IOM to Suspend S. Sudan Upper Nile Aid Operation
Clashes between government and rebel forces in South Sudan's Upper Nile town of Wau Shilluk over the weekend have forced the International Organization for Migration to suspend its humanitarian operations for thousands of internally displaced people and host communities. The IOM was in the process of registering thousands of vulnerable people for humanitarian assistance in Wau Shilluk when fighting broke out.
