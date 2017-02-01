Fighting Forces IOM to Suspend S. Sud...

Fighting Forces IOM to Suspend S. Sudan Upper Nile Aid Operation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Voice of America

Clashes between government and rebel forces in South Sudan's Upper Nile town of Wau Shilluk over the weekend have forced the International Organization for Migration to suspend its humanitarian operations for thousands of internally displaced people and host communities. The IOM was in the process of registering thousands of vulnerable people for humanitarian assistance in Wau Shilluk when fighting broke out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
News 1,200 Kids Die From Malaria A Day. Low-Cost Pre... (Apr '15) Apr '15 paul 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC