Fargo unites in favor of refugee resettlement

Members of our community gathered at the Civic Center in downtown Fargo on Thursday to rally against House Bill 1427 which could have a huge impact on how the state handles refugee resettlement in North Dakota. "Thank you," says the refugee of South Sudan and now U.S. citizen as she continues, "it is un-American to do that because if an American aid worker gave me an opportunity to come to the U.S. then you guys shouldn't be doing this."

Chicago, IL

