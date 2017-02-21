Famine declared in South Sudan

Famine declared in South Sudan

South Sudan's president said Tuesday his government will ensure "unimpeded access" for all aid organizations, a day after famine was declared for more than 100,000 people in the country suffering from years of civil war. President Salva Kiir's remarks to the transitional national assembly came after famine was declared in parts of oil-rich Unity state.

