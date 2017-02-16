Discovery presents explorer Levison W...

Discovery presents explorer Levison Wood's record-breaking journey across the Nile

Wednesday

New Delhi, Feb 14 : Dauntless explorer and former British Army paratrooper Levison Wood walked the Nile - from source to sea - to uncover its many perplexities and to be the first person ever to endure something of extraordinary magnitude. No one has ever made this journey on foot.

Chicago, IL

